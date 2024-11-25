Father accused of causing 2-month-old’s skull fracture pleads guilty

Local News
A Dayton father accused of causing his 2-month-old child to suffer a skull fracture in April during a domestic violence incident faces up to three years in prison.

Fernando Intzem, 33, pleaded guilty Monday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to one felony count of endangering children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.

Dayton police were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. April 12 to a house on McKinley Street.

Intzem reportedly assaulted his 2-month-old child’s mother by hitting her several times in the face with his hands while she was holding the infant, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“When Mr. Intzem pushed her into the wall, (the baby’s) head made contact with the wall,” the affidavit stated.

Such force was used that the infant suffered a skull fracture, discovered by doctors at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the affidavit.

Intzem is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

