FBI: Bomb squad clears Washington Twp. home after ‘suspicious’ items found during search

The Dayton Bomb Squad has cleared a Washington Twp. house after the FBI reportedly found suspicious items during a search Wednesday morning.

The FBI was executing a court-authorized search warrant on Bridlewood Trail when SWAT crews conducting a search to secure the house, said FBI Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren.

“During this time, suspicious objects were located. Out of an abundance of caution, the Dayton Police Bomb Squad was contacted to provide support,” he said. “The bomb squad has cleared the residence and the search is now continuing.”

It is not clear what prompted the search.

