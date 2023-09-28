‘Horrible.’ Federal shutdown would affect thousands of Ohio service members

The last day of the federal government’s fiscal year is Saturday. Unless a deal is reached in coming hours, federal appropriations for military functions will lapse.

More than two million military personnel nationally will be expected to keep working during what’s called a federal government “shutdown,” even though many federal functions continue, such as mail delivery and air traffic control.

It’s unclear at this writing when military members will be paid or whether last-minute legislation to pay them will be passed. Some of the first post-shutdown checks would be due Oct. 13.

For the Dayton area — home to the state’s largest employer in one location, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and thousands who work for defense contractors, a lapse in federal spending has wide implications.

Impacts are already being seen locally. The annual Ohio Defense and Aerospace Forum will not take place Oct. 2 and 3 due to uncertainty surrounding the federal budget, the Dayton Development Coalition announced Thursday.

“So the shutdown is the worst thing that could happen,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday. “We’re hoping that Congress can find a way to avert that, but, you know, planning for the worst.”

A temporary continuing resolution funding government would be “bad,” but a shutdown would be “horrible,” said William A. LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

LaPlante spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ International Security program.

For example, in 2013, during the government shutdown, factory workers were sent home, the Department of Defense noted Wednesday. Production lines on things like munitions and the F-35 Lightning II stealth multirole combat aircraft stopped.

“We’re gonna pass a spending bill. We’ll just have to see when,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, told Face the Nation Sunday. “Stay tuned.”

Here’s some of what we can expect:

A Pentagon planning document issued in August said military personnel on active duty, including Reserve personnel on federal active duty, will continue to report for duty.

“Troops would go without pay,” Singh said. “Military families would be impacted, of course. For folks that are not getting paychecks, that impacts, you know, how and when you can buy groceries, childcare, all of these things. Commissaries would be closed on bases.”

Several senators have introduced the “Pay Our Military Act of 2023″ to ensure America’s military members are paid in the event of a lapse in funding.

But civilian personnel who are not necessary to carry out or support “excepted activities,” are to be furloughed, the Pentagon document states. In some cases, military members will fill in for furloughed civilians.

TDY (temporary duty) travel and conference participation scheduled to begin after the shutdown occurs should be cancelled, with some exceptions, the Pentagon also said.

Contractors working under a contract or contract option awarded before the shutdown could keep on working, up to the limit of the funds obligated before the shutdown.

According to the White House this week, some 34,600 active-duty military service-members in Kentucky and 6,800 in Ohio could be forced to work without pay.

Singling out Republican congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan, who represents Urbana, a White House spokesman said this week they should “explain to the military servicemembers living in Kentucky and Ohio who will continue to do their jobs even without their paychecks why they are wasting their time attacking President Biden with debunked conspiracies instead of trying to avoid the calamitous consequences of the House Republican government shutdown. This is exactly the kind of extreme, partisan politics the American people are sick and tired of.”