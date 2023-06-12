Feds settle with Dayton police over Owensby case; city must modify policies

The Dayton Police Department also has agreed to provide training to officers to teach them how to better interact with individuals with disabilities and report back on its progress to the Justice Department, the department said.

The Justice Department said the Americans with Disabilities Act requires cities, law enforcement agencies and other public entities to provide individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in their services, including policing.

The ADA also requires police departments and other public entities to reasonably modify their practices when necessary to avoid discrimination, the department said.

The Department of Justice began investigating the Dayton Police Department after a complaint was made regarding a traffic stop involving Owensby, said Andy Sexton, general counsel for the police department.

“The city of Dayton worked cooperatively with the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, Disability Rights Section, for more than a year,” he said. “At the request of the DOJ, the city will be modifying its policies and practices when removing an individual with mobility limitations from a vehicle.”

The settlement agreement will allow the city to draft new policy and provide additional ADA-specific training, Sexton said.

He said the agreement is not a consent decree and did not involve the court or an admission of any wrongdoing or insufficiency of training or policies.

“I have always been a proponent for training,” said Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal. “The Dayton Police Department’s training exceeds all legal mandates, and we will use this opportunity to further enhance our department.”