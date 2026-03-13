Feeling unlucky? Its Friday the 13th in the Miami Valley

Here is a story about why today might be unlucky, a list of things to do today and a photo gallery of front pages through the years.

What is so unlucky about Friday the 13th?

Friday the 13th is considered by many to be a day of bad luck.

In fact, there is even a name for the fear of Friday the 13th — paraskevidekatriaphobia.

A horror movie series invokes fright in many, but fear of the day can be traced back to biblical times and in Norse mythology.

Iowa State University history professor Michael Bailey, who specializes in the origins of superstitions, previously told USA Today that because Jesus was crucified on a Friday, the day has been associated with “general ill omen.”

Many high-rise buildings, such as hotels and hospitals, do not have a 13th room or 13th floor, and many airports do not have a gate 13.

The number was not used in Formula One racing from 1977 to 2013.

While many blame Friday the 13th for bad luck or other inexplicable occurrences, experts say the reality is that accidents and natural disasters are no more likely to happen on that day than any other.

Not all cultures consider 13 unlucky. For the Aztecs, it was a sacred number that represented time and stood for completion.

Other facts about the number 13 to ponder:

• It is a baker’s dozen

• There are 13 stripes on the American flag

• There are 13 stars in the Great Seal of the United States

Things to do in the area this Friday the 13th

Free ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ film screening at Englewood Cinema: 9 p.m. March 13 at 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood. More info: To celebrate Friday the 13th, Gem City Horror Film Fest will host a free screening of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th” crossover movie “Freddy vs. Jason.” This film contains material not suitable for children.

Lonestar at Lori’s Roadhouse: 7:30 p.m. March 13 at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, suite B, Wester Chester Twp. More info: Popular country band Lonestar will perform at Lori’s Roadhouse Friday night. Doors open at 4 p.m.

‘Beaver Transceiver Radio Theatre’ at Beavercreek Community Theatre: 8 p.m. March 13-14 and 3 p.m. March 15 at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. More info: Stage production harkening back to radio dramas such as “Gunsmoke,” “The Bickersons” and “Our Miss Brooks.”

Church Street Cookies Fifth Anniversary: March 13-15 at 71 N. Main St., Cedarville. More info: Church Street Cookies will celebrate its fifth anniversary with half-off all Cedarville clothing, throwbacks to items from the bakery’s past, a “Top Five Box” featuring popular treats from the shop and more. Those who share a memory of Church Street Cookies on social media will be entered into a gift card giveaway.

