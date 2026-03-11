Things to do in the area this weekend: Free film screenings, a maple syrup festival and more

Kids’ Avenue Spring/Summer Consignment Sale: 9 a.m. March 14 at 6759 S. Co Road, 25A, Tipp City. More info: Consignment sale featuring a large number of gently-used children’s clothes, toys, books, games, nursery items, strollers and more.

Church Street Cookies Fifth Anniversary: March 13-15 at 71 N. Main St., Cedarville. More info: Church Street Cookies will celebrate its fifth anniversary with half-off all Cedarville clothing, throwbacks to items from the bakery’s past, a “Top Five Box” featuring popular treats from the shop and more. Those who share a memory of Church Street Cookies on social media will be entered into a gift card giveaway.

Hueston Woods Maple Syrup Festival: March 14-15 at 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. More info: Final weekend of Hueston Wood’s festival themed around maple syrup production. Throughout the park, various foods, beverages and maple syrups will be available to purchase. The park will also host pancake breakfasts and maple syrup-themed tours each day.

Falafel, Hummus and Lentil Soup Drive-thru Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14 at 50 Nutt Road, Dayton. More info: Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival fundraiser featuring a menu of dishes such as falafel, spinach pies, hummus, baklava and more. Orders can be made in advance at thelebanesefestival.square.site.

Lonestar at Lori’s Roadhouse: 7:30 p.m. March 13 at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, suite B, Wester Chester Twp. More info: Popular country band Lonestar will perform at Lori’s Roadhouse Friday night. Doors open at 4 p.m.

‘Beaver Transceiver Radio Theatre’ at Beavercreek Community Theatre: 8 p.m. March 13-14 and 3 p.m. March 15 at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. More info: Stage production harkening back to radio dramas such as “Gunsmoke,” “The Bickersons” and “Our Miss Brooks.”

Free ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ film screening at Englewood Cinema: 9 p.m. March 13 at 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood. More info: To celebrate Friday the 13th, Gem City Horror Film Fest will host a free screening of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th” crossover movie “Freddy vs. Jason.” This film contains material not suitable for children.

Free ‘Smurfs’ film screening at Springboro Performing Arts Center: Noon and 2 p.m. March 14 at 115 Wight Station Way, Springboro. More info: Free screenings of the 2025 animated film “Smurfs.” Showtimes are at noon and 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show, and will close when the theater is full or the movie begins. There will also be concessions available for purchase, activities and drawings.

Stellar Pet Solutions Grand Opening: Noon March 14 at 100 N. Main St., New Carlisle. More info: Stellar Pet Solutions, a new store offering dog training, pet grooming, nail trimmings, microchipping and more, will host its grand opening March 14. The event will feature refreshments, a raffle, dogs to meet, special deals and more. The first 25 customers will also receive a free swag bag and an extra raffle ticket.

Piqua Center Columbus Zoo Animal Experience: 2-3 p.m. March 14 at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. More info: In collaboration with the Columbus Zoo, The Piqua Center will host an interactive presentation featuring a number of live animals for guests to meet.

Carry for a Cause: Bingo Night: 4 p.m. March 14 at 384 Park Ave., Urbana. More info: Fundraiser for the LoCo Kids Foundation featuring a dinner, raffles, drinks and several games of bingo. The winners of each game can win prizes such as designer purses and firearms.