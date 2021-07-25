‘Ferocious gem’ shines behind the scenes

“The impact (LLS) has made has been tremendous,” she said. “That’s the main thing that makes me want to do what I do.”

Paul also advocates for cultural activities locally with the India Club and World A’fair, and was able to bring world-famous Indian sarod player Amjad Ali Khan to perform at the Schuster Center.

She is also a painter, and raises funds for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I like to fundraise for the arts because we need musicians, and we need artists in the community,” she said. “Art is good for health and wellbeing.”

Brendel owns Olde Masters Galleria in Centerville and said: “If we did not have Hyacinth Paul, we would not have a ferocious gem who advocates with all her heart to pursue a greater good for our community.”

