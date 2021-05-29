Fewer than 600 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday

The state reported under 600 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the reported case average down below 900 new cases per day. In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported 585 cases of coronavirus, bringing the case average down to 892 cases per day.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 708 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 27 patients. In the past week, there has been an eight percent drop in patients, the Ohio Hospital Association said. In the past 24 hours, 51 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported.
The ODH reported that 21,420 people have started their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours and 21,431 people completed their vaccine dose. A total of 5,288,812 people have started their vaccine doses and 4,642,175 people have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported.
Vaccination rates are still ticking up following the announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery open to Ohioans 12 and older who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The second-round winners of the Vax-a-Million campaign will be announced Wednesday on live television. The Ohio Lottery is conducting weekly drawings on five consecutive Wednesdays for a $1 million prize for adults or a four-year full-ride college scholarship for youths 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Analysis of vaccination data from the two weeks that followed the May 12 lottery announcement shows a weekly average increase of 77%, or an average of more than 68,600 shots a week, the ODH said.
The weekly breakdown shows:
- Week 1: 106% increase, or 94,657 more shots
- Week 2: 48% increase, or 42,677 more shots
“Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing was designed to bring attention and excitement to vaccination efforts around the state,” Health Director Stephanie McCloud stated in a release. “This data showing significant increases in vaccination numbers during the two weeks since the contest was announced demonstrates it is working.
“Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic,” McCloud said.