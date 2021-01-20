Fiancé of woman shot to death in Dayton indicted on gun charges

Kendall Lee Hock, 24, will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of having weapons under disability for prior drug convictions and two counts of violating a protection order while committing a felony for allegedly having a gun. The protection orders were in place for a man and woman but were not connected to his fiancée, court documents show.

Hock called 911 the evening of Jan. 11 and said his fiancée, later identified as 27-year-old Anjelica Ramey, accidentally shot herself in the chest. He said Ramey was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch and it went off, striking her, at their duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton.