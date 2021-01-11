Gunshot victim dies; Man calls 911, says fiancée accidentally shot self in chest

A woman who suffered a gunshot to the chest Monday was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The shooting was reported around 5:10 p.m. at a duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton.
A man who called 911 said his fiancée was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch when it accidentally went off, striking her in the chest.
“Stay with me baby, stay with me,” the man said. “Baby, stay awake,” he cried out to the victim while he was on the phone with a dispatcher.
The woman was not identified, but her body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, staff there said.
The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
The man was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of having weapons while under disability. He has not been formally charged at this time.