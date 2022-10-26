BreakingNews
WATCH: Community Conversations panel answers your questions about election
Fifth-generation Cedarville student continues family’s legacy

A fifth-generation Cedarville University student is continuing her family’s legacy while making her own path at the university.

Hannah Dow, a freshman exercise science major, told the university she didn’t feel pressured to keep up the family tradition, but instead made her decision based on Cedarville’s own merits.

Dow cited her parents’ relationship with Christ as part of her reasoning for attending Cedarville, as well as it’s dedication to gospel care.

She was also able to draw from her family’s experience at Cedarville when looking at different student organizations, courses and residence halls.

While Dow can learn from her family, she told the university she wants to make her own path and stand on her own.

Dow’s family connection to Cedarville isn’t limited to graduates. Her great-great-great-grandfather’s brother, John Calvin Stormont, was on the board of trustees from 1892 to 1911 and her great-great-great-grandfather, J. Harry Stormont, was the university’s first vice president from 1912 to 1916, according to the university.

Collins Hall was named in honor of Dow’s great-great-great-grandfather, Andrews Collins.

