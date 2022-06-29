BreakingNews
Fighter jets conducting exercises in region today
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fighter jets conducting exercises in region today

FILE PHOHO: F-16 crews from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE PHOHO: F-16 crews from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Local News
By
8 minutes ago

People in the Dayton and Middletown areas may hear jets flying overhead as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts exercises this morning.

Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct exercises from 8 a.m. until noon to test the Aerospace Control Alert system, according to the 88th Air Base Wing.

ExploreNOON TODAY: Local experts answer questions about inflation and what it costs you in Community Conversation

“Those living in and around the Dayton, Delaware and Middletown, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI),” the 88th Air Base Wing posted on Facebook. “A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.”

The exercise works on coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180th Fighter Wing.

“These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001,” the post read.

In Other News
1
Valley View names interim superintendent
2
Greene County to spray for mosquitos tonight
3
Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law
4
Miamisburg closes road for storm culvert replacement, roadside repairs
5
Giant job fair today at Wright State’s Nutter Center: What you need to...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top