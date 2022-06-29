Fighter jets conducting exercises in region today

People in the Dayton and Middletown areas may hear jets flying overhead as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts exercises this morning.
Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct exercises from 8 a.m. until noon to test the Aerospace Control Alert system, according to the 88th Air Base Wing.
“Those living in and around the Dayton, Delaware and Middletown, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI),” the 88th Air Base Wing posted on Facebook. “A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.”
The exercise works on coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180th Fighter Wing.
“These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001,” the post read.
