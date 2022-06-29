Fighter jets conducting exercises in region today

Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct exercises from 8 a.m. until noon to test the Aerospace Control Alert system, according to the 88th Air Base Wing.

“Those living in and around the Dayton, Delaware and Middletown, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI),” the 88th Air Base Wing posted on Facebook. “A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.”