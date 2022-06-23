BreakingNews
$44M aircraft repair facility latest huge investment at Dayton airport
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How will historically high inflation affect our region?

FILE - A man pumps gas at a mini-mart in Pittsburgh on June 15, 2022. As the challenges confronting President Joe Biden intensify, his predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder. The assessments, delivered in speeches, fundraisers and conversations with friends and allies, seem at odds with a country that he acknowledged this week was “really, really down,” burdened by a pandemic, surging gas prices and spiking inflation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Will gas prices continue to climb? How much more can you expect to pay for your monthly electric bill? What does all the news of historically inflation mean for you and your family’s future?

In the first quarter of this year, the Dayton metro area saw year-over-year price increases in three-fourths of the products and services that were surveyed by the Cost of Living Index, which is published by the Council for Community and Economic Research.

ExploreLocal residents tighten belts; study shows inflation’s Dayton-area effects

For June’s Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, June 29, we will discuss how high inflation, supply chain issues and more are affecting our region.

You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey and will include expert panelists from around our area.

ExploreWhy is electricity so expensive right now? It’s complicated

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch March’s Community Conversation about how the pandemic has affect child development, January’s that focused on the region’s economic outlook for 2022 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.

