COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How will historically high inflation affect our region?

Will gas prices continue to climb? How much more can you expect to pay for your monthly electric bill? What does all the news of historically inflation mean for you and your family’s future?
In the first quarter of this year, the Dayton metro area saw year-over-year price increases in three-fourths of the products and services that were surveyed by the Cost of Living Index, which is published by the Council for Community and Economic Research.
For June’s Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, June 29, we will discuss how high inflation, supply chain issues and more are affecting our region.
You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey and will include expert panelists from around our area.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch March’s Community Conversation about how the pandemic has affect child development, January’s that focused on the region’s economic outlook for 2022 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.
