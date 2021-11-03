Final Dayton school board seat to be decided in overnight count

Chrisondra Goodwine, Joe Lacey and Jocelyn Rhynard — the three candidates who were named on the ballot — all were elected, according to unofficial final results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Goodwine was listed with 9,223 votes, Lacey 9,207 and Rhynard 8,750.

The fourth seat will go to one of the four write-in candidates — Karen Wick, Ken Hayes, Eugene Jackson and Ronnee’ Tingle. There were a combined 4,839 votes cast for those four, but as of 11 p.m., the Montgomery County Board of Elections had not broken those votes down.