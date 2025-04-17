Final defendant pleads guilty in Harrison Twp. shooting, robbery

A second felonious assault and aggravated robbery charge were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30.

Around 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 30, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Miami Valley Hospital for a shooting victim.

The victim said he met Carpenter in the 2400 block of Rugby Road to sell her marijuana, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

“After completing the transaction, two males approached his vehicle with guns drawn and robbed him of his black Nike bag,” an affidavit read.

The men reportedly dragged him out of the vehicle and shot him in the back as he ran away.

His brother was in the area, but did not witness the shooting, and took him to the hospital.

Video footage from the area showed a Chevrolet Impala pulling up to the man’s car and a woman getting out to make a transaction before getting back into the car, according to court records.

The Impala then pulls out of view and two males approach from that direction with guns drawn.

The video captured the pair dragging the man out of his vehicle and taking his bag before shooting him as he ran away, according to the affidavit.

The pair then fled in the Impala.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies located the Impala and attempted a traffic stop on North Dixie Drive near Bartley Road, but the car fled.

Tire deflation spikes were used in the 5400 block of North Dixie Drive and the Impala came to a stop near Republic Drive, according to court records.

Carpenter, as well as two co-defendants, Jermaine Harbor and Jerrell Harbor, were detained.

Jermaine Harbor was sentenced to four years and nine months to six years and three months for aggravated robbery, failure to comply and having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

Jerrell Harbor was sentenced to four to six years for a felonious assault and aggravated robbery conviction.