Find a job: Health care job fair and career planning event next week

The free event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is a partnership between Sinclair Community College and the Dayton Metro Library.

Area employers as well as Sinclair faculty, advisors, and staff will be on hand to help adults of all ages explore careers and learn how to get on a solid path toward achieving their goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to work on resumes, talk to employers, and potentially have an interview on the spot.