Find a job: Health care job fair and career planning event next week

Local News
By
21 minutes ago
Event is free and people can explore what it’s like to work in health care.

A health care hiring and career planning event will be held Thursday, July 14 at the Wilmington Stroop Library.

The free event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is a partnership between Sinclair Community College and the Dayton Metro Library.

Area employers as well as Sinclair faculty, advisors, and staff will be on hand to help adults of all ages explore careers and learn how to get on a solid path toward achieving their goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to work on resumes, talk to employers, and potentially have an interview on the spot.

In addition, experts will talk to participants about what it is like to work in healthcare fields. Jobseekers who have already prepared resumes are encouraged to bring multiple copies to the event.

The event is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment.

Sinclair is the only community college in Ohio selected to lead the Ohio to Work initiative which will partner with businesses and social service agencies to provide training and support to thousands of job seekers.

Advance registration for the “Healthcare Hiring and Career Exploration” event is encouraged.

For more information, contact Cindy Giner at cynthia.giner@sinclair.edu or 937-512-2410.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

