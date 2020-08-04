Fire, EMS renewal levy on ballot in Tuesday special election

A fire and EMS renewal levy is on the ballot in Tuesday’s special election for residents in Brookville, Clay Twp., and the villages of Verona and Phillipsburg.
A 2.5-mill levy is on the ballot in the Aug. 4, special election. The ballot issue is the only one in Montgomery County.
One factor that may complicate the special election is that Montgomery County officials on Monday night decided to close several county buildings in downtown Dayton after a major water break led to a water boil advisory. One building closed is the County Administration Building, which is home to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Clay Twp. does not have its own fire department but has contracts with Brookville, Verona and Phillipsburg to provide fire and emergency medical services for the entire township, including incorporated areas.