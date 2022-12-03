Fire reported in Riverside car wash

Fire crews responded Friday evening to a fire in the Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Airway Road in Riverside.
The fire was reported at 5:26 p.m., according to dispatchers.
Dayton Fire also responded to the scene, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
