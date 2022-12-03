dayton-daily-news logo
Fire reported in Riverside car wash

30 minutes ago

Fire crews responded Friday evening to a fire in the Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Airway Road in Riverside.

The fire was reported at 5:26 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Dayton Fire also responded to the scene, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

