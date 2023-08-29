Fire reported in Traxler Mansion, again

Historic property previously called ‘likely total loss’ after April fire

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
X

Months after the historic Louis Traxler Mansion was declared a likely total loss in a fire, Dayton fire crews responded to the West Dayton property just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French, crews responded to the Yale Avenue mansion at 12:08 a.m. and found a fire in an isolated area inside the structure.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton’s historic Traxler Mansion a total loss after fire days before planned auction sale

French said that crews fought the fire using hose streams and aerial ladder streams because of the damage to the structure from the previous fire in April.

No injuries were reported during the fire response.

French said that the cause of the fire is listed as “Undetermined,” since again the damage from the April fire made it unsafe for fire department personnel to enter the building to investigate.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours, the captain said.

In Other News
1
Victim ID’d in deadly Dayton crash last week
2
Fleeing storm’s wrath, the Air Force once more turns to Wright-Patt
3
Forum looks at challenges, solutions for Black students in Dayton area
4
Public invited to comment on changes for Jefferson Twp. hazardous waste...
5
Sinclair says pipeline for nursing, drone systems being built

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top