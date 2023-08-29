Fire reported in Traxler Mansion, again

Months after the historic Louis Traxler Mansion was declared a likely total loss in a fire, Dayton fire crews responded to the West Dayton property just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French, crews responded to the Yale Avenue mansion at 12:08 a.m. and found a fire in an isolated area inside the structure.

French said that crews fought the fire using hose streams and aerial ladder streams because of the damage to the structure from the previous fire in April.

No injuries were reported during the fire response.

French said that the cause of the fire is listed as “Undetermined,” since again the damage from the April fire made it unsafe for fire department personnel to enter the building to investigate.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours, the captain said.