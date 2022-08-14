Firefighter, two others hurt in blaze; neighbor with ladder helps man escape roof

The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residential structure fire in the 6400 block of Kiser Lake Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the department.

The family escaped their burning house, but one family member was stuck on the roof after fleeing from the smoke and heat, the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department said. A neighbor saw the man on the roof and brought a ladder over to rescue him, the fire department said.