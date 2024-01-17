Firefighters battling flames, heavy smoke at Dayton house fire

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from a house in Dayton late Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Parrot Street.
Initial reports said there was heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The house is vacant, dispatch added.
Flames were showing from the second story shortly before noon.
We will update this story as more information is available.
