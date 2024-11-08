Firefighters called to vacant house fire in Dayton

A fire was reported at a vacant house in Dayton Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Victor Avenue near the Wheatley Avenue intersection around 7:37 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
It’s not clear if there have been any injuries.
We will update this story as more information is available.
