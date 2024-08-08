First day of school: A few local schools began Thursday, dozens start next week

The Greater Dayton School and Liberty High School were the first in the Dayton area to go back to classes for 2024-25, starting on Monday.

Next week is the beginning of the school year for a huge number of local schools. Trotwood-Madison is the first traditional public school district to open, on Monday, and Miamisburg City Schools begin on Tuesday.

But Wednesday and Thursday are when the greatest number of school districts will open their doors for the school year. Beavercreek, Centerville, Oakwood, Bellbrook, Northmont and West Carrollton are among the schools planning to start the school year on Wednesday.

Dayton Public’s first day of school is Thursday, along with Kettering and Huber Heights. By then, most schools will have started in the area.

The last two districts to open their doors this year will be Vandalia and Mad River, both of whom start after Labor Day — almost four weeks of summer break to go!