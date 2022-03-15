First Four group’s free tickets to Dayton-area military families expected to hit 100K

“But the whole reason we do this is to recognize our military families in the Dayton region and be able to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices that they make for us and for our country,” Slaybaugh added.

Among the eight First Four teams this year will be Wright State University. The Horizon League Tournament champs will play Bryant on Wednesday night.

The Big Hoopla, founded in 2012, gets money from businesses, organizations and private individuals, providing 80 tickets for every $1,000 donated, officials said.

Wright-Patt, Ohio’s largest single site employer, houses about 31,000 military and civilian jobs, records show.

Wright-Patt First Four attendees this week will witness a swearing-in ceremony of future Air Force personnel, according to Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.

The base “is privileged to be a part of the Dayton community where our airmen and their families are supported and welcomed by friends, neighbors and businesses alike,” Miller said in a statement.

“The support we receive from this area is unlike any other,” he added.

Hometown Heroes and the Hoopla ticket program “work hand-in-hand to support the Dayton region’s military,” Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland, past chair of the Big Hoopla committee, said in a released statement.

“This milestone represents years of ticket donations to our local military families to hundreds of games, performances and concerts,” he added. “We’re thrilled to celebrate during The Big Hoopla, and look forward to watching some exciting basketball with our military heroes.”