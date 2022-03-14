Oakwood ‘major project’ part of Ohio 48 work expected to restrict traffic, parking in future

South of Dayton, Ohio 48 runs through Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, state records show.

The Far Hills Business District work will repair timber walls along both sides of the road. It will include top rail replacements, sealing and painting to the nearly 50-year-old walls, according to the city.

The work will be done in house and materials are estimated to cost fewer than $5,000, Spitler said in an email.

The storm sewer work had a projected cost in 2019 ranging from $1.2 million to $1.8 million, depending on options, Spitler said. Officials expect the costs to be higher due to inflation and will seek grants to offset expenses, he added.

Much of the system was built before the 1950s and “it is reaching the end of its useful life,” Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques said.

The project, city records show, will include replacing the system: crossing Far Hills at Greenmount Boulevard; on Dellwood Avenue from Far Hills to East Schantz; on Forrer Boulevard from Far Hills to East Schantz; and along a section of Devereux Drive north of Forrer.

The work is now in the design phase, which is expected to take several months, and then Oakwood will seek bids, Klopsch said.

The following year, ODOT is set to remove and replace the asphalt on Far Hills through the entire city, records show. That stretch was last resurfaced in 2011, according to the city.

Last year, ODOT resurfaced Ohio 48 in Kettering from Oakwood to David Road.