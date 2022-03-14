First Four resale tickets for games at UD Arena skyrocket in price

Resale tickets Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games at University of Dayton Arena have catapulted in price from their original $30-a-piece offerings. A ticket for Tuesday’s games on Ticketmaster.com as of Monday afternoon was up for grabs for anywhere between $127 for the upper area level to as much as $695 for the Lower Arena Level.

On Tuesday night, Texas Southern plays Texas A&M-CC at 6:40 p.m. and Indiana takes on Wyoming at 9:10 p.m.