First lady Jill Biden to visit Wright-Patt this week

First lady Jill Biden will visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Wednesday to meet with military families.
Biden will tour a local Purple Star elementary school supporting military-connected children and will host a listening session with military families, according to a release.
Her visit is part of her “Joining Forces” initiative and ahead of the Month of the Military Child.
The Joining Forces mission is to support those who also serve, including military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.
During her visit, the first lady also will highlight President Joe Biden’s investments for military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors in his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to Congress.
