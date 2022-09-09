MetroParks leader Benna to retire next year; national search set for successor

During her tenure, Five Rivers MetroParks earned national accreditation for its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

“It has been a privilege to work with such a fantastic, committed and purpose-driven team of Five Rivers MetroParks staff and volunteers who strive every day to protect our region’s natural resources and connect our community to nature,” Benná said in a statement.

Along with serving Five Rivers MetroParks, she is also a member of the Rotary Club of Dayton, Homefull, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Bike Miami Valley and Miamisburg Education Foundation, according to MetroParks.

Five Rivers MetroPáàarks will hire an executive search firm to help find the new CEO, and Benná said she will help the board in any way she can.

The new leader’s focus should always be on serving the residents, she said.

“I want to make sure that I can help the board in any way to fill this position with a leader who will continue to take the organization forward,” she said.