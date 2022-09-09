MetroParks leader Benna to retire next year; national search set for successor

The leader of the Five Rivers MetroParks since 2011 will retire next year, and there are plans to conduct a nationwide search to fill the position.
Rebecca Benná announced she will retire in the spring. She worked in public service for more than 40 years, including for Kettering, Miamisburg and Five Rivers MetroParks. She also worked for three cities in Arizona.
She moved back to Ohio for the job with Five Rivers MetroParks because of the support parks get here, she said.
“The community understands the importance and value of parks and what they can do for communities,” Benná said. “There are so many benefits.”
Benná has led the MetroParks through the global pandemic and said COVID showed just how important the parks are as many visited them for solace and physical activity.
During her tenure, Five Rivers MetroParks earned national accreditation for its commitment to providing the highest level of service.
“It has been a privilege to work with such a fantastic, committed and purpose-driven team of Five Rivers MetroParks staff and volunteers who strive every day to protect our region’s natural resources and connect our community to nature,” Benná said in a statement.
Along with serving Five Rivers MetroParks, she is also a member of the Rotary Club of Dayton, Homefull, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Bike Miami Valley and Miamisburg Education Foundation, according to MetroParks.
Five Rivers MetroPáàarks will hire an executive search firm to help find the new CEO, and Benná said she will help the board in any way she can.
The new leader’s focus should always be on serving the residents, she said.
“I want to make sure that I can help the board in any way to fill this position with a leader who will continue to take the organization forward,” she said.
About the Author