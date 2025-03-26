Five Seasons Sports Club closing in April; future of site near Cornerstone unclear

The club said locations in Cincinnati and in Burr Ridge, Illinois would also close on the same day, but would be reopened on April 22 by Life Time.

April dues will be pro-rated accordingly and any unused or pre-paid services will be refunded, Five Seasons said.

In a letter sent by Five Seasons to its members and then posted by a member to social media, chief operating officer Nancy Conard said that Corporex, Five Seasons’ parent company, “made a strategic resolution to convert itself into an investment firm, versus the ground up builder we have historically been. This was driven by our chairman, now 60+ years in the business, seeking to position the business for the next 60 years.”

Sugarcreek Twp. Administrator Barry Tiffany told this news outlet the township has received no new building plans for the site.

The club is adjacent to a property where Oberer Companies is planning to build Cornerstone of Centerville South, a 72-acre mixed use development.

A concept plan for that site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, multiple office/retail buildings and an “entertainment site area.”

That entertainment area shows a curved structure with “72 hitting bays” facing 235 yards of fenced-off green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities.

Topgolf, which is a combination high-tech golf driving range and full-service restaurant/bar, has locations in Cleveland and Columbus, plus northern Cincinnati at Exit 19 off I-75.

However, Oberer’s concept plan says it “is to illustrate general intent and shall not be construed as final with regard to any and all improvements shown hereon.”

Oberer’s request to rezone the western portion of Cornerstone South was approved by Centerville City Council in May. The project received Preliminary Development Plan approval from City Council in August 2024.

The next step is a Final Development Plan, or FDP, according to City Planner Ian Vanness. The FDP will move forward once a Traffic Impact Study is completed by the applicant.

In this case, the city of Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp. and Greene County Engineer’s Office must review the submitted traffic study, Vanness said.