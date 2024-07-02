Flames erupt from vacant house, fire spreads to nearby homes

A passerby reported smoke and flames shooting from a house Tuesday afternoon in Dayton.
Crews were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
The house is believed to be vacant, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The fire was spreading to next door houses, which were not vacant.
Firefighters rescued a large dog from one of the houses and treated the dog with oxygen using a special mask for pets. They also gave some water to the dog and he’s up and walking.
Around 3:20 p.m., fire officials were blowing whistles to get anyone out of the houses.
No injuries have been reported.
We are on scene and will update this report as we learn new details.
