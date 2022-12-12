Flu-related hospitalizations rise in Ohio; U.S. sees ‘significantly earlier flu season’

Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County, said the number of hospitalizations last week did decrease, but they were still elevated for this time of year. It is still not too late to get vaccinated against the flu, he said.

“Make sure you stay home when you’re sick,” Suffoletto said. “Test yourself for COVID as well.”

While Montgomery County has had the most hospitalizations, the rate of hospitalizations in Clark County exceeds other area counties. Clark County has had 145 flu-related hospitalizations, which is a rate of 106.62 hospitalizations per 100,000 individuals. Montgomery County’s rate is 88.22 hospitalizations per 100,000 individuals.

Butler County’s flu-related hospitalizations more than doubled in a week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Butler County increased to 118 hospitalizations during the week of Nov. 23 through Dec. 3 when the county was previously at a total of 58 hospitalizations the week of Nov. 20 through Nov. 26. Warren County has had 55 hospitalizations.

The Ohio Department of Health and CDC recommend everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine each year. Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. You can use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

Cough or sneeze into the bend of your arm. When you use a tissue, be sure to throw it away after you use it.

Stay home if you are sick. Avoid being around others when you are sick.

Antiviral medications are also available for individuals who get sick with the flu and are helpful when started within two days from the onset of influenza. You will need a prescription to get antiviral medicines, so contact your health care provider right away if you think you have the flu. You can read more about influenza at www.cdc.gov/flu.