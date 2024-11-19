Food for those in need available at Dayton drive-through distribution event this week

Pre-registration is not required for this event. The Foodbank asks that clients arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. for set up and safety purposes. Since this is a drive-thru style distribution, it is also recommended to have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed.

Only cars driving south on Dixie Drive will be permitted to enter the lot, police will be on-site to assist with traffic flow and will re-direct any northbound traffic attempting to enter the lot to enter from the southbound entrance.

Residents unable to attend this distribution can access the Foodbank’s pantry locator tool and other resources on the website, thefoodbankdayton.org.