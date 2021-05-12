Foodbank to add mobile pantry in Yellow Springs

“Our partnership with The University of Dayton is invaluable because it allows us to pinpoint where we are needed most,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Our vision is that no one should go hungry, and this software helps us do just that. We are looking forward to serving the Yellow Springs and Greene County community.”

The map is created from data based on where people getting food from The Foodbank are coming from. UD plots where people live and where current Foodbank partners are operating.

In addition to supplying food to 116 local non-profit partner agency food pantries, The Foodbank operates outreach programs such as the Mobile Farmer’s Markets and on-site warehouse drive-thru to increase access to emergency food assistance. In Greene county alone, 12% of individuals are food insecure, the Foodbank said.