Vandalia, Englewood to get mobile farmer’s markets next week

The Foodbank will start holding mobile farmer’s markets in Vandalia and Englewood in an effort to help communities needing additional emergency food services.
The Foodbank, in partnership with the University of Dayton recently conducted a service gap analysis to identify areas in Montgomery County where emergency food needs are going unmet. Vandalia, Englewood and Phillipsburg were identified as needing more emergency food services.
Starting March 10, the Foodbank will start mobile farmer’s markets at Living Word Church at 926 E. National Road every second Wednesday of the month, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. and Englewood Christian Assembly at 415 North Main Street every second Wednesday of the month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
These mobile farmer’s markets are open to anyone in need of food assistance, the Foodbank said in a media release.
In The Foodbank’s service area, more than 106,000 people struggle with food insecurity. 32,750 of those were children. In Montgomery County, about 15% of people are food insecure. Last year, The Foodbank distributed 17.8 million pounds of food across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.
“The Foodbank believes in making charitable food assistance available to all. Our ongoing partnership with the University of Dayton and their GIS software service gap mapping project helps us identify areas where additional food resources are needed. Using the results of their project, The Foodbank will stand up two monthly Mobile Farmer’s Market sites to meet the needs of the identified communities until we can adopt a new food pantry partner agency site to serve these communities on an ongoing basis” said Michelle L. Riley, Foodbank CEO, in the media release.