Vandalia, Englewood to get mobile farmer’s markets next week

The Foodbank, in partnership with the University of Dayton recently conducted a service gap analysis to identify areas in Montgomery County where emergency food needs are going unmet. Vandalia, Englewood and Phillipsburg were identified as needing more emergency food services.

Starting March 10, the Foodbank will start mobile farmer’s markets at Living Word Church at 926 E. National Road every second Wednesday of the month, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. and Englewood Christian Assembly at 415 North Main Street every second Wednesday of the month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.