Foodbank to give out food Tuesday at Dixie Twin Drive-In

The Foodbank, Inc is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in Harrison Twp.
The event will take place at the Dixie Twin Drive-In located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.
As a sponsor for the food distribution event, CareSource will be volunteering and helping pass out food to people. Some of the foods will include “fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products,” according to a press release from The Foodbank, Inc.
Cornish hens will also be given out instead of turkeys due to recent inflation.
“The North Dayton area was heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes and continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful to be partnering with CareSource to address the higher rate of food insecurity in the North Dayton area, and ultimately offer families much needed support.”
Residents should not arrive before noon due to safety purposes and to allow for food preparation.
“This food distribution will be part of a series of additional distributions designed to support communities in the Miami Valley with a high rates of food insecurity,” the organization said. “They will occur throughout the rest of this year. These events are in addition to The Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which hosts distribution events across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.”
