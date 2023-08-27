Foodbank to hold large food distribution event Tuesday near UD Arena

Montgomery Country residents in need of food assistance can get help Tuesday, when The Foodbank will host a large drive-through food distribution event in the parking lot of Welcome Stadium, next to the University of Dayton Arena.

The free distribution will include fresh produce and other products, and will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. site.

Foodbank officials asked that those coming to receive food arrive no earlier than 9 a.m., for traffic safety and food preparation reasons. They said clients should drive in through a designated entry point on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard where they will receive fresh produce and other products free of charge.

Participants should make plenty of space available in the trunk or backseat of their vehicles for food to be placed.

“These distributions reflect our unwavering commitment to serving the community and providing nourishment, hope, and dignity to those facing difficult times,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “A special thanks to the University of Dayton and CareSource for making this possible.”

CareSource is sponsoring the event, and representatives of the company will be volunteering to help pass out the food. Premier Health will also be onsite to offer free and optional biometric readings.

Questions about the mass food distribution in Montgomery County can be directed to the Foodbank’s main phone line at 937-461-0265.