For Dayton By Dayton festival on Saturday is a ‘citywide house party’

A: It went well. More people showed up than I expected. Hopefully it continues to grow this year. It’s family-friendly and it’s a free event so anybody can just walk up and enjoy the music. We’re blocking off Monument Street and that’s where all the food trucks will be. We’ll have all the vendors set up and then we’ll have a separate section for the artists that have merch to sell.

Explore Get up offa that thing and head to Dayton Funk Festival this weekend

Q: Did you have the second one booked for 2020?

A: Yeah, I did. I had all of the artists set up and I had a lot of the vendors set up, too. We just couldn’t promote it because we didn’t know what was going to happen. Then, around May, MetroParks said we’d have to push it back. We could’ve pushed it back to October, but I didn’t want to do that so I decided to wait until this year.

Q: It’s an eclectic lineup. Was that by design?

A: Yeah, I have a diverse music lineup because I know how hard it is to get hip-hop into downtown Dayton. You see rock shows all over, but you don’t see a lot of hip-hop shows. This is my way of showing you can put on a multi-genre show, do it together and everything still works. It’s also to let the City of Dayton know even though it’s not all hip-hop, hip-hop is driving this festival and bringing these different cultures together.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: For Dayton By Dayton festival with the Nautical Theme, Eman Jones, the New Old-Fashioned, Atlas and others

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument St., Dayton

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Cost: Free

More info: 4dbdayton.com