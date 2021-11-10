dayton-daily-news logo
Former Air Force Museum director and major general dies

Retired Maj. Gen. Charles D. Metcalf is presented with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA) by former astronaut and DESA recipient Neil Armstrong during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force where Metcalf now serves as director. Metcalf received his Eagle award on Aug. 19, 1949, as a Boy Scout in Anamosa, Iowa.
Retired Maj. Gen. Charles D. Metcalf is presented with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA) by former astronaut and DESA recipient Neil Armstrong during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force where Metcalf now serves as director. Metcalf received his Eagle award on Aug. 19, 1949, as a Boy Scout in Anamosa, Iowa.

By Thomas Gnau
Charles D. Metcalf, a retired Air Force major general and director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, died Oct. 29 at the age of 88.

The Oakwood resident was born June 18, 1933, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Hubert and Ruth Metcalf.

Metcalf served in the Air Force for 36 years. After retirement, he served as director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Charles Metcalf
Charles Metcalf

National Museum of the United States Air Force director Charles Metcalf has announced his retirement from the post effective Dec. 31, 2010.
National Museum of the United States Air Force director Charles Metcalf has announced his retirement from the post effective Dec. 31, 2010. His replacement has not been named.

When he retired as museum director at the end of 2010, he was 77.

He helped increase the museum’s annual attendance from 800,000 to 1.3 million visitors and oversaw the addition of its Cold War Gallery and the Missile Gallery.

“The past is static and never changes,” Metcalf said in an Air Force release in 2009 on the opening of a new museum exhibit. “This exhibit is a contemporary one, though. It will change and grow with the mission as long as the mission continues.”

Metcalf is preceded in death by his parents, his obituary says. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; daughters, Christin (Robert) Ellis and Karen (Joseph) Veneziano; grandchildren, Ryan, Amelia, Anthony, and Sophia and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home , Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 am at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery following the service.

Thomas Gnau
Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

