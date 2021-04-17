Former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals dies

In 1998, Beals helped establish the Centerville-Washington Foundation, a group which supports non-profits in the community. The foundation granted Beals its Founders Award in 2017 for her contributions, the release said.

“Those of us who were fortunate enough to work with Sally know that her goal every day was to advocate for the City of Centerville and make sure Centerville was a great place to live, work and raise a family. She did that locally, statewide and nationally and was most assuredly successful in her goal,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. “Mayor Beals will be sorely missed, but her meaningful life and great legacy will remain for all those who call Centerville home today and well into the future.”