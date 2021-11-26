Former commissioner, Beavercreek mayor Bob Glaser dies

Former Greene County commissioner Bob Glaser, who spent more than two decades in local politics, has died.
Glaser died Tuesday at the age of 74. A longtime Beavercreek resident, he served on Beavercreek city council for eight years, including a term as mayor, and served seven years as a Beavercreek Twp. trustee.
Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone served as vice mayor during Glaser’s mayoral term, and the two served for a period as township trustee together.
“Bob fought for what he thought was right, as did I, but more often than not we found common ground,” Stone said. “Outside of politics, I knew Bob to be a person that put family first. If you wanted to see his face light up, just ask him about his family, and later on about his grandchildren. I send my condolences to his family and thank Bob for his service to our community and to our country.”
Glaser also served two terms as a Greene County commissioner, and retired at the end of 2020.
County commissioner Dick Gould remembered him as someone who had a heart for first responders, particularly law enforcement.
“When you got to know him, he was a compassionate, kind person. He loved to talk about his family,” Gould said.
Commissioner Rick Perales, also a former Beavercreek mayor, filled Glaser’s seat as commissioner when his term began in 2021.
“Bob Glaser was a fixture in Greene County and Beavercreek,” he said. “As I followed him as mayor and Greene County commissioner, he graciously helped me get up to speed on current issues. He was a leading advocate of all life safety personnel, resources, and equipment. Bob’s fingerprint is on many positive aspects of our community. His tenacity and fiery spirit will be missed.”
Funeral arrangements for Glaser are pending.
About the Author