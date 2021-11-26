Former commissioner, Beavercreek mayor Bob Glaser dies

County commissioner Dick Gould remembered him as someone who had a heart for first responders, particularly law enforcement.

“When you got to know him, he was a compassionate, kind person. He loved to talk about his family,” Gould said.

Commissioner Rick Perales, also a former Beavercreek mayor, filled Glaser’s seat as commissioner when his term began in 2021.

“Bob Glaser was a fixture in Greene County and Beavercreek,” he said. “As I followed him as mayor and Greene County commissioner, he graciously helped me get up to speed on current issues. He was a leading advocate of all life safety personnel, resources, and equipment. Bob’s fingerprint is on many positive aspects of our community. His tenacity and fiery spirit will be missed.”

Funeral arrangements for Glaser are pending.