Former Dayton fire chief dies at age 92

Frank L. Krug of Dayton served as the director and chief of the Dayton Fire Department from May 1979 to his retirement in 1981, according to the city.

During his tenure as chief, he built three fire stations and started the Dayton paramedic ambulance service, his family said. He also served in many other roles during his 28-year career with the fire department, including assistant chief, district chief, maintenance supervisor and he ran the training center, family said.