Former Dayton fire chief dies at age 92

A former Dayton fire chief died Wednesday at age 92.
Frank L. Krug of Dayton served as the director and chief of the Dayton Fire Department from May 1979 to his retirement in 1981, according to the city.
During his tenure as chief, he built three fire stations and started the Dayton paramedic ambulance service, his family said. He also served in many other roles during his 28-year career with the fire department, including assistant chief, district chief, maintenance supervisor and he ran the training center, family said.
Krug also worked as an electrician for his own business when he wasn’t working at the fire department.
A U.S. Army veteran, Krug was known for his big personality and enjoyed being around people. He also was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking and fishing, his family said.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. and from 10 a.m. Tuesday to the start of the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, according to his obituary.