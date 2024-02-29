Former Dayton Mayor McLin honored as first Black woman to serve in Ohio Senate

McLin, shy of praise, said she was thankful for the recognition but admitted it was hard to accept. Friends and family who accompanied her told this news organization that McLin had to be convinced to even come on Wednesday.

“What is important about my service as the first African American woman elected to the state Senate is that there were other African American women that came behind me,” McLin said to the crowd. “That meant that I did the job okay.”

McLin also holds the distinction as the first woman elected mayor of Dayton, a title she held from 2001-2009. She said she was proud that the city went on to elect former Mayor Nan Whaley shortly after her.

“That is the measure and the testimony of a trailblazer; to bring others along the way,” McLin said.

McLin got her start in state politics when she was picked to finish serving her late father Rep. C.J. McLin’s term in 1989. She went on to win her own elections in Dayton and serve in the House for six years before turning to the state Senate in 1995, where she served until 2001.

In the House, McLin worked closely alongside Roberts, who remembers her as a judicious and accessible representative. The two Dayton-area representatives would carpool together (McLin often made Roberts late, in his recollection) and held coordinated “constituent days” to meet the people they represent face-to-face.

“Rhine would have lines of people waiting to see her on constituent day on Saturdays; only one or two people would come to mine,” Roberts recalled with a laugh.

“You’ve inspired myself and countless other individuals — men and women — who view you as a role model, and your portrait will serve as a reminder that our strength as a state comes from our ambition, tenacity, compassion and willingness to lead,” Antonio told McLin.

While McLin seemed to enjoy the occasion, even if it was begrudgingly, her friends and family were overjoyed.

“This is history, and we can’t afford to just let history pass,” said Alma Ivey Clark, friend of McLin.

