Former Friendly’s restaurant demolished at Kroger site in Kettering

The restaurant property, which sits at one of Kettering’s more prominent intersections — Stroop and Shroyer, across from Town & Country shopping center — has been vacant and boarded for more than eight years.

City of Kettering records show demolition permits were also issued for the former Liberty Savings Bank that sits on the other side of the Kroger parking lot. But that building, at 550 E. Stroop in the Eichelberger Shopping Center, had not yet been razed Tuesday evening.