Former Jefferson Twp. police chief, Dayton officer dies at age 84

Leon Evans Frazier, 84, of Tuskegee, Ala., known as “Chief” because he led several departments during his career, died Saturday in Tuskegee, where he also served as police chief.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Frazier served on the Dayton force between 1965 and 1977, where he is believed to have been the department’s first Black motorcycle officer and served as the first president of the Black Police Association.