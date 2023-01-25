Former Kettering schools leader dies; helped lead civic, arts groups for decades

“He was one of Kettering’s finest citizens and he will be missed,” said Mayor Peggy Lehner.

As a Fairmont student before graduating in 1955, Bayless played the French horn and later was a member of the NCR Band, the Dayton Municipal Band, the Kettering Civic Band, and the Sinclair College Community Concert Band.

He was an ardent supporter of expanding the Fairmont performing arts wing and in 2021 was named to the inaugural class of the Kettering City Schools Performing Arts Hall of Fame, his obituary states.

“We have heard from literally hundreds of people who were touched by Mr. Bayless’s dedication and commitment to KCS students, staff and — as everyone knows — all things ‘Kettering Music’,” district Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart wrote after hearing of his passing.

Bayless was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Newark, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Denison University in 1959 and joined the Gem City Building and Loan Association. In 1972, he was named a Gem Savings branch manager and led the opening of its downtown Dayton headquarters before retiring in July 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlene Hagberg Bayless, two daughters, Rebecca B. Theobald (Chuck) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Laura A. Bayless (John Lohmann) of Fitchburg, Mass.; and several other relatives.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. March 6 with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St., Dayton.