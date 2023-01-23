JUST IN: Kettering cites business for violations on stalled Ohio 48 retail center

Kettering has issued a notice of violation to the business that owns the land at 3109-3155 Far Hills Ave., where permits have expired for Shoppes on the Avenue, city records show.

The 2.9-acre site — just south of St. Albert the Great Church, and across Far Hills from James Free Jewelers — is owned by JK Real Estate Commercial Group LLC, according to Montgomery County land records. In previous years, it was called the Fountain Square Shopping Center and featured several small retail shops.