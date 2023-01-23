JUST IN: Kettering cites business for violations on stalled Ohio 48 retail center

KETTERING — The city is taking action on an Ohio 48 retail redevelopment that has stalled since renovation plans were approved in 2019.
Kettering has issued a notice of violation to the business that owns the land at 3109-3155 Far Hills Ave., where permits have expired for Shoppes on the Avenue, city records show.
The 2.9-acre site — just south of St. Albert the Great Church, and across Far Hills from James Free Jewelers — is owned by JK Real Estate Commercial Group LLC, according to Montgomery County land records. In previous years, it was called the Fountain Square Shopping Center and featured several small retail shops.
Kettering this month sent letters to the business regarding the expiration of permits and notified it that a property maintenance and zoning violation case has been opened involving the land, city documents state.
“If you disagree with the findings in this legal notice you shall have the right to appeal by filing a written basis of appeal with the clerk of council,” a letter to JK’s Heather Murphy dated Jan. 12 states.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the business, which has a Washington Twp. mailing address, but did not receive a response.
Since the notices were sent, Kettering has received one phone call from the construction firm listed for the project, said Tom Robillard, the city’s planning and development director.
The contractor said it is working with the owner on a solution, but none has yet been proposed, Robillard said Monday.
