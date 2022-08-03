Former LexisNexis building sells for $5 million

A Florida bank, TIAA FSB, sold the building at 9333 Springboro Pike to a limited liability company in Norwood, Ohio, 4620 Wesley LLC, for $5,043,950. A real estate marketing web site identifies the building as “LexisNexis Building 1.” Local records gave the transaction date as July 27.

In a second transaction on the same date with the same parties, listed as “land only,” a price of just over $1.2 million is given.