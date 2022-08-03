Former LexisNexis building sells for $5 million

A former LexisNexis building in Miami Twp. has changed hands again, and the new owner’s address matches that of a Cincinnati IT consultant, Montgomery County property records show.
A Florida bank, TIAA FSB, sold the building at 9333 Springboro Pike to a limited liability company in Norwood, Ohio, 4620 Wesley LLC, for $5,043,950. A real estate marketing web site identifies the building as “LexisNexis Building 1.” Local records gave the transaction date as July 27.
In a second transaction on the same date with the same parties, listed as “land only,” a price of just over $1.2 million is given.
4620 Wesley Ave. in Norwood is the headquarters address for Norwood IT solutions provider Encore Technologies.
In February 2021, Cleveland-area and California investors bought the 391,000-square-foot former LexisNexis campus, a purchase that included 60 acres and four of six buildings on the campus, at 9443, 9473, 9555, and 9595 Springboro Pike.
At the time, a LexisNexis spokeswoman said that while the company no longer owned property on the campus, it did have long-term leases on two of the building there, 9443 and 9393 Springboro Pike.
Questions were sent to representatives of LexisNexis and Encore Technologies Wednesday.
