Former local police officer appeals his rape conviction

A former West Milton police officer convicted of felony rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison is appealing the jury verdicts and the sentence to Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals.
Attorneys for Kevin Wright, 34, of West Milton filed the notice of appeal Thursday. The appeal notice states probable issues for review include the sufficiency and manifest weight of the evidence against him.
A Miami County jury found Wright guilty April 30 of three counts of rape of a person under age 13. The offenses occurred between 2017 and late 2019, the jury was told.
Wright maintained his innocence during the trial. Judge Stacy Wall sentenced him to three consecutive sentences of 10 years to life.
Wright was police officer in Covington before joining the West Milton department in Oct. 2018. He resigned from the department last year.