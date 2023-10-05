Former Rosa Parks employee indicted in assault of young student with autism

A former Dayton Public Schools paraprofessional accused of hitting the back of the head of a young, nonverbal autistic student has been indicted by a grand jury.

Darrick T. Sorrells, 56, of Dayton, is facing one count of assault and two counts of endangering children. The assault charge is a fourth-degree felony and the endangering children charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 19.

Sorrells was working at Rosa Parks Early Childhood Learning Center on Aug. 21 when the reported assault took place.

Video footage shared by the family of the student, Braylen Tootle, showed Sorrells was pulling Braylen in a wagon in a hallway when the 4-year-old boy got out and started to run.

Sorrells could be seen on the footage knocking the boy to the ground and picking him up by the ankles. Another employee saw the incident and took the boy from Sorrells.

Braylen’s parents, Robert Tootle and Taneshia Lindsay, previously said their son was doing OK and still being monitored by a doctor.

During a press conference with attorney Michael Wright, the parents said they were working to find out what happened and why they weren’t immediately notified by the school.

Tootle and Lindsay reportedly learned about the incident when picking up their son from school.

Lindsay said Sorrells should’ve been arrested the same day.

“They shouldn’t have sent him home pending investigation,” she said. “He should have left that school in handcuffs.”

She added she doesn’t blame the teachers at Rosa Park, who she said worked well with Braylen. Lindsay also said he was still a student at the school and would stay there unless she felt it was unsafe for him.

David Lawrence, DPS interim superintendent, previously said the district is taking additional steps to make sure all employees are properly trained and qualified for their positions.

“Fitness for duty will be measured in terms of job qualification, training, and social-emotional health and well-being,” Lawrence said.