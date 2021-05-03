Former security guard convicted in 2018 Dayton murder gets 3 more years in prison

Coleman was working as a security guard for the Ashwood Lounge, 3500 N. Main St., in Dayton when Burdette and his cousin were involved in a verbal dispute with another security guard. Prosecutors said Coleman punched Burdette in the face and then pulled out a .40-caliber handgun and shot him in the head. Burdette died three days later at a local hospital after he was removed from life support.

Coleman was convicted in December 2019 of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, single counts of tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior drug convictions. All but two counts carried three-year firearm specifications.